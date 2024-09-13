Download the All Indiana Sports App!

It’s time to elevate your game with the all-new All Indiana Sports app from WISH-TV. Whether you’re passionate about high school sports or follow the pros, this app delivers everything you love about Indiana sports right at your fingertips.

With All Indiana Sports, you’ll get instant access to the latest sports news, scores, highlights, and stories from across the state. From high school rivalries to professional and collegiate team coverage, we’ve got you covered.