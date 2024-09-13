Download the All Indiana Sports App!

Search
by: Katie Cox
It’s time to elevate your game with the all-new All Indiana Sports app from WISH-TV. Whether you’re passionate about high school sports or follow the pros, this app delivers everything you love about Indiana sports right at your fingertips.

With All Indiana Sports, you’ll get instant access to the latest sports news, scores, highlights, and stories from across the state. From high school rivalries to professional and collegiate team coverage, we’ve got you covered.

Experience sports like never before! Get exclusive access to WISH-TV’s award winning sports coverage, including LIVE scores, highlights and news from high school to the pros. With the All Indiana Sports app, you’ll always be on top of the action—anytime, anywhere.

Available on iOS and Android.

