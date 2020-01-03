Home/Latest News, Local, News, Top Video/Downtown bar Ike & Jonesy’s closes, auctions off memorabilia

Downtown bar Ike & Jonesy’s closes, auctions off memorabilia

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown bar Ike and Jonesy’s had its final hurrah on Friday.

In preparation to close, a liquidation auction took place at the restaurant and bar Friday.

More than 1,000 items, including memorabilia, signs and pictures, were auctioned off.

The owner, Rick Eichholtz, said that he spent over 36 years collecting the items. His favorite piece is the Marilyn Monroe sign outside the bar.

Buyers including Cody Cole came out from all over to see what they could find.

“I got an official NBA basketball with a lot of signatures on it. I’m not even sure what they all are, but that’s the great thing about an auction. You find really great items,” said Cole.

There are no set plans for what will take the bar’s place.

