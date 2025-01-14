Parking rate increase coming for downtown, Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Parking in parts of downtown Indianapolis and Broad Ripple is about to get more expensive.

Starting Feb. 1, parking meters will charge $2 an hour, up from $1.75.

In the downtown area, rates will increase on Mass Ave and in the downtown core, which is bordered roughly by New York, Alabama, Georgia and West streets. In more residential parts of downtown, parking will still cost $1.25 an hour.

Rates were last increased in 2022, when parking increased from $1.50 an hour to $1.75 an hour in downtown and Broad Ripple.

The city’s parking meters are managed through a 50-year profit-sharing agreement signed in 2010 between the city and ParkIndy, a consortium of a New Jersey-based tech firm Condulent Inc. and two Indianapolis-based parking companies: Denison Global Parking and Evens Time.

On-street meters charge from 7 a.m through 11 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Parking is free on Sundays and the following holidays: New Year’s Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President’s Day, Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Peter Blanchard covers local government. Reach him at 317-605-4836 or peter.blanchard@mirrorindy.org. Follow him on X @peterlblanchard.