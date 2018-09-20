Downtown Indy, Inc. celebrating 25 years as organization

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Events like the opening of the Circle Centre Mall, the construction of the stadiums downtown and the addition of the Cultural Trail all played a factor into Indy’s downtown becoming one of the best in the country.

President of Indy Downtown, Inc. Sherry Seiwert recently talked about what she thinks made the most impact on our city. She says her top three were the Cultural Trail connecting all the different districts together, something that garnered international praise when it first opened. Georgia Street and the Super Bowl was huge for the city in 2012 and solidified Indianapolis as a great host city. Seiwert says it was the opening of the Circle center Mall that was the spark that started a turnaround. All of it has combined to make an environment for people to live work and play.

“Things are starting to shift into making downtown into a neighborhood. We have 30,000 people who live downtown now and those 30,000 people are saying, ‘Where are my dog parks?’ ‘Where is my playground?’” said Seiwert. “So, now we are starting to think about what are the amenities to benefit those neighbors and how to get other folks to move.”

Downtown Indy, Inc. is currently working on a play space that will open next month on the canal, making downtown one step closer to a neighborhood

If you want to join in on the fun Thursday night, it begins at 4:30 p.m. on Georgia Street followed by a party inside the Pavillion at Pan Am Plaza at 5:15 p.m.

