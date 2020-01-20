Downtown Noblesville parking pilot set to begin

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (Inside INidana Business) — Noblesville drivers on Tuesday will see updates from the city’s parking ordinance in action.

The changes include expanded hours of enforcement, location of free and time-restricted spaces, and new short-duration spots.

Downtown parking will be separated into three locations: paid parking lots, free on-street spaces and two consecutive hours of free parking per day in the new hashtag area in the city’s Downtown Square.

The city has also designated 20-minute spaces on Logan, Conner and Ninth streets and Maple Avenue, which the city says will not count toward a driver’s two consecutive hours. These spots are intended to help residents who need to pick up items to stop into businesses quickly have a more convenient trip.

The two-consecutive-hour zone will be enforced from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, an hour later than the previous start time of 8 a.m. City parking lots will be enforced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Drivers may use all parking lots and city and county employee lots for free after 5 p.m. weekdays and all day on weekends and holidays.

“These changes should make weekday parking downtown easier for residents and visitors,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen in a statement. “Our historic downtown is the heart of our community and this program benefits the majority of those who depend on parking in downtown. Less than 500 feet from every downtown business, there will be free parking available all day.”