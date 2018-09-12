Downtown Reggie Miller mural underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Pacers legend Reggie Miller will make an appearance in downtown Indianapolis this season in the form of a 60 foot mural.

Muralist Pamela Bliss says the managers at Jafari Estates contacted her to paint a Reggie Miller mural on the east side of their building in the southwest corner of E. Michigan Street and Delaware Street.

After shuffling from the NBA, photographers, and Reggie Miller’s personal staff, Bliss obtained all permissions needed to paint the 18-year Pacer player on the brick facade of the building. She says the project will be more than “just a painting of Reggie Miller.”

“It’s about what I call the Height of the Hoosier Hysteria back when they were in the finals,” Bliss said, “I happened to be a lot a lof ot those games. I’ve never heard a crowd that loud. There was just so much excitement. The Hoosiers were really proud and that was a very significant time.”

Bliss has already spent hours atop a boom lift, preparing the wall and starting a preliminary sketch of the player.

“Already, I haven’t even started painting and people are driving by shouting ‘Reggie!'” she said.

As she put pencil to brick Wednesday, several onlookers agreed: they’re excited to see Reggie at his full height.

“I think it’s fantastic.He deserves that absolutely,” said JoAnne Tadeo, “I think we’ll all be impressed of course.”

“That’ll be really interesting,” said Geoff George, who admits while Reggie is a “Magic killer,” he’s definitely an icon.

“Especially where it’s located cross the street from the Salvation Army. Gives people a little hope,” continued George.

Pamela Bliss is known for her murals in downtown Indy and across the state. She painted Hoosier Kurt Vonnegut on Mass Avenue, along with the “Jazz Masters of Indiana Avenue” at Capitol Avenue and Vermont Street. She also the muralist behind the Lincoln’s Funeral Train mural in Cambridge City.

“I think everybody loves public art,” Bliss said. “It not only enhances the community but when public art comes into an area people tend to start caring about that area a little more so other things start happening.”

Bliss estimates it will take her at least a month to finish “Reggie, Reggie, Reggie, Boom Baby,” barring any severe weather.

Bliss says the basketball in Miller’s hands measures 7 feet in height, Miller’s yellow wristband is 3 feet in length, and his eyeball is about 10 inches in diameter.