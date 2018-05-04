Downtown street closings begin for 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Road closures began at 6 p.m. Friday for Saturday morning’s OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Here’s the list of closures:

6 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday: New York Street west of West Street; California Street north of New York Street; and Ohio Street and Robert Orr Plaza between West Street and Senate Avenue.

1 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday: West Street from West Washington Street to Michigan Street; and New York Street from West Street to Senate Avenue.

3 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Saturday: West Washington Street from Illinois Street to White River State Park; Missouri Street; Senate Avenue from Maryland to New York streets; and Capitol Avenue and Illinois Street from Maryland to Ohio streets.

Also, West Washington Street will be closed west of West Washington Street from 7 to 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

The rest of the Mini-Marathon and 5K courses will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Saturday.