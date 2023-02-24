News

Dozens of deceased animals, multiple piles of skeletal remains found on local farm, authorities say

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Hancock county woman and man were charged with a total of ten counts of animal cruelty.

Tina L. Gibson and Trintion D. Horton-Gibson were charged with 11 total counts in Hancock county.

According to authorities, officers from the Shirley Ind. police department visited the Gibson’s property in Wilkinson Ind. on Jan. 29 in reference to an investigation into the treatment and living conditions of 110-115 animals.

Wilkinson is about 40 miles east of Indianapolis.

A total of 38 deceased animals were located at the property, along with multiple piles of skeletal remains, prosecutors say.

The live animals included chickens, rabbits, geese, cats, goats, sheep, pigs, mules, cows and a donkey, according to authorities.

Three of the animals were examined at the Purdue University Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and were found to ill, uncared for, with mud and feces matted in their coats and with sunken eyes, prosecutors say.

Investigators say the live animals were evaluated and found to be malnourished and required treatment for various illnesses. Many of the chickens showed signs of frostbite.

The animals were voluntarily surrendered to Greenfield Animal Management and two rescue organizations.

Police said the property was not adequately maintained to support healthy livestock and that the grounds were covered in animal feces and the buildings were in disrepair.