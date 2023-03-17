Dozens of fatalities on Indiana roads prompts Indiana State Police to increase patrols

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Police are increasing patrols this St. Patrick’s Day weekend and during the NCAA Tournament to help curb accidents and impaired driving, according to a release.

ISP will increase patrols from March 10 through April 4.

Police say the St. Patrick’s Day holiday combined with March Madness historically leads to increased fatalities and injuries on Indiana roads.

During this same time period in 2022, there were 73 fatalities and more than 2200 injuries in vehicle crashes here in Indiana.

ISP says officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols over the next several weeks, showing zero tolerance for anyone driving aggressively, over the speed limit or under the influence

Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Lieutenant Josh Watson said “Safety on Indiana roadways is one of our top priorities, we will diligently target impaired and aggressive drivers and focus our patrols on those violations that lead to tragic crashes. We will utilize strategic and deliberate efforts to detect and arrest drivers who choose to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking alcohol or using illegal drugs.”

Throughout the campaign, the department will be encouraging motorists to focus on safe driving and follow the rules of the road, according to a press release.

This means wearing a seat belt at all times, driving sober, driving distraction-free and obeying all posted speed limits.

However, some precautions should be taken before getting behind the wheel. For plans that involve alcohol, designate a sober driver ahead of time or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.