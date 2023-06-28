Dozens of Richard Allen documents released, cause of death of girls revealed

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge in the Richard Allen murder case has released dozens of documents related to the case that were previously sealed.

The documents contain some surprises, including more details about what was found in Allen’s home and what another prison inmate says is happening to Allen behind bars.

For the first time, a cause of death is referred to in court documents. Investigators say Abigail Williams and Liberty German were killed by “wounds caused by a sharp object”.

(Portion of court documents from Carroll County, IN Courts)

Investigators also say Allen confessed to the crimes multiple times to family members, including his wife.

(Portion of court document from Carroll County IN Courts)

Included in the hundreds of pages of documents is a letter from an inmate being housed in the same unit as Allen. The letter claims that Allen is being abused by prison staff and fellow inmates. The inmate claims Allen has been threatened with death and told to kill himself.

In a motion to suppress, Allen’s attorneys request that items found in Allen’s house during a search be disregarded by the court. Saying in part,

“The affidavit submitted in support of the search warrant failed to provide particular information that particular items related to the particular crime would be found in the Accused’s home, but rather

provided generic information concerning generic items that could be found in the Accused’s home, or any other home, potentially, in Indiana.”

In a document listing the evidence taken from Allen’s home, investigators list dozens of knives, a handgun, multiple rounds of ammunition, dozens of pieces of clothing and shoes and various computer equipment such as laptops, flash drives and cell phones.

Dozens of other documents deal with court procedure such as subpoenas and motions to quash, or cancel subpoenas.

