Dozens of vehicles damaged in 2 Indianapolis fires; arson investigation underway

Dozens of vehicles, including semitrailers and a small bus, were damaged in separate fires across Indianapolis on March 30, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of vehicles, including several out-of-service semis and a small bus, were damaged in two separate fires on Indianapolis’ west and southwest sides Saturday.

No one was injured in either incident.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says crews were called to an arson incident at a building in the 6700 block of South Tibbs Avenue around 6:40 p.m. That’s near a residential and industrial area off Southport Road on the southwest side.

When crews arrived, they found that the fire had damaged several out-of-service semitrailers, a cement mixer, and a semi-cab. IFD says multiple saddle tanks full of diesel ruptured and fuel ran off into a nearby creek.

Hazmat teams assisted with containing the fuel, offloading it into barrels, and using absorbent materials to contain the runoff.

The heavy fire made it difficult for firefighters to move the fuel from the trailers, but the blaze was under control within 25 minutes.

No arrests have been made in the arson investigation.

The second fire happened around 7:14 p.m. at Lawenz LLC Autos at 2614 W. Vermont St. on the west side off Michigan Street.

Multiple 911 callers reported seeing heavy black smoke rising from the area. When firefighters arrived, they found 15 cars, three semitrailers, and a small transport bus fully involved in the fire.

Crews were able to put out the second fire in 45 minutes.

Investigators are gathering information on what caused the second fire.