Dozens protest outside home of HHS chief Azar; 26 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WISH) — Dozens of protesters — many in wheelchairs — gathered outside the Indianapolis home of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar demanding he approve new rules banning shock therapy at a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.

The protesters arrived around 7:40 Sunday morning, according to IMPD.

Indianapolis police were on the scene of the protest directing traffic.

An advocacy group for disabled people called ADAPT says in a news release it organized the demonstration to protest rules that have awaited HHS approval for more than two years that would ban shock therapy at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts.

Many of the demonstrators described the shock therapy as torture. “The fact that America allows and seems to be ok with the torture of disabled Americans, disabled children at Judge Rotenberg Center is horrifying to us… They are essentially saying disabled lives do not equal those of a non-disabled person and that is not acceptable,” said Priya Penner, an organizer with ADAPT.

An HHS spokeswoman says the protesters refused to leave private property when asked by police. She says they didn’t have a permit to protest there.

Police arrested 26 people who they say ignored a number of warnings from officers and refused to leave the property. The arrestees were taken to Marion County Jail.

Police say Azar wasn’t home. He’s a former executive for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly& Co.