INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – May, 4 is the first 500 Fashion Friday for the month of May.

Every Friday Friday during the month, everyone is encouraged to incorporate racing or the 500 in their outfit.

Taking part in 500 Fashion Fridays could also end in scoring some deals.

Allison Melangton from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway stopped by Daybreak Friday.

She discussed 500 Fashion Fridays and how to land some of those potential deals.

For more on this story, click on the video.