Local

Driver-analyst Graham Rahal, ready for an Indianapolis 500 win

SPEEDWAY Ind. (WISH) — IndyCar driver, Graham Rahal spoke with News 8 excited in hope to win the Indy 500 Sunday.

Graham Rahal is gearing up for his 15th Indy 500.

“It’s going to be a great day, I think. You know we feel like we’ve got a great opportunity ahead of us to go out there and try to maximize it. “Last year we came so close. We know what we need to do and you know, we just have to put our heads down and hope today is a day filled with no mistakes; filed with great passes and taking advantage of opportunities as they come, and go from there,” Rahal said.

“Hopefully today is our chance to get our name and face on the Borg-Warner Trophy. 200 laps will tell,” Rahal said.

Watch the video above to see his full interview.