Driver goes through guardrail onto I-465, dies in crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A car driver died Friday morning in a crash on Interstate 465 on the city’s southwest side, Indiana State Police said.

Authorities were called before 10 a.m. to I-465 eastbound near Kentucky Avenue for a crash of the car and a semitractor-trailer. Decatur Township Fire Department crews extricated the car’s driver, who died at the scene.

Police say the car was traveling east on Mooresville Road at a high speed when it went over a guardrail, through trees and onto I-465. The semi, heading east on I-465, hit the vehicle almost immediately.

“Investigators are working to determine the reason the driver ran off the road, however drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash,” said a news release issued Friday afternoon by state police.

The victim was identified Saturday as 65-year-old Larry Doty of Indianapolis.

The driver of the semi was Mark Carnes of Canton, Ohio. He was not injured.

The interstate was closed for nearly three hours after the crash.