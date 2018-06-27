Driver in serious condition after car plows into garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The driver of a vehicle is in serious condition after running into a detached garage on the city’s west side.

The incident happened in the 1400 block of Concord Street at approximately 10:45 a.m Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was traveling south on Concord Street before leaving the roadway, going through a rental car lot, a fence before hit the garage.

Police say the owner of the house was home at the time of the collision, but was not harmed.

The driver was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

It is unknown was caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.