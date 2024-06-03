Driver killed in single-vehicle rollover crash in Marion

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A Marion man died on Saturday after police say he was ejected from his vehicle during a rollover crash in Grant County.

The Grant County Central Dispatch received a call of a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of County Road 300 West at 1:44 p.m. A 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was found flipped over on its top in a field off the road.

The driver, 58-year-old Christopher Paul Hisey of Marion, was found some distance from the vehicle, where he had been ejected, a release said.

Hisey died from his injuries at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and conducted by the Sheriff’s Office’s Fatality Accident Team.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Lieutenant Jared Rice at the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 765-662-9836.