Drivers should be aware of area road construction projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Drivers near Broad Ripple and in Boone County will have some detours. A bridge near 56th Street and Westfield Boulevard will be closed and I-65 in Boone County is being resurfaced.

The Central Canal bridge, which is just north of 56th Street, will be closed until the fall. The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says the bridge will be closed until at least Oct. 1.

Crews plan to fix up the sidewalk and replace the railing. Indy’s midtown community will see more cars through the neighborhood as the detour will take drivers off Illinois Street and around the bridge.

Indy DPW says if you’re traveling south on Illinois Street, head east on Kessler Boulevard and south on the Meridian Street and then west on Westfield Boulevard. If heading north, go east on Westfield Boulevard to north on Meridian Street and west on Kessler Boulevard, back to Illinois Street.

The other project drivers need to watch is I-65 resurfacing northwest of the city in Boone County.

Starting tonight at 9 p.m. each night, crews will bring I-65 to one lane for one and one-half miles south of State Road 39 to just north of I-865. This one has a $13.8 million price tag. There will be times overnight the interstate will be down to one lane, otherwise, there will be two lanes open to traffic.

This project is expected to continue until November. INDOT is trying to avoid delaying the morning commuters by having crews work overnight.

INDOT will resurface overnight from 9:00 p.m. until about 5 a.m. most days. These timelines depend on weather and other external factors so they could change. I-65 project will go until November and at the Central Canal Bridge until Oct. 1.