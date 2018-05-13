Drivers support racing community at Grand Prix Gala

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The inaugural Grand Prix Gala took place downtown on Saturday night.

Held at CharBlue, the popular event benefits the Indy Family Foundation, which raises funds for injured drivers, crew members and anyone else that may face a hardship within the racing community.

“We obviously have some times when people need a lot of help in different situations. And obviously tonight is a big fundraiser for that. Big thanks to Heather Carpenter and all of her friends and everyone who has been helping on that,” said IndyCar driver Scott Dixon, who placed second Saturday afternoon in the Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Since 2001, the foundation has handed out more than $350,000.