Drug dealer draws 24-year prison sentence

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A narcotics dealer on the city’s east side was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison, two years in Marion County Community Corrections and two years of probation, the prosecutor announced Tuesday.

Ocie Brasher, 41, of Indianapolis was arrested with about 165 grams of fentanyl at a home in the 3500 block of Forest Manor Avenue on Oct. 5, 2017, after an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department investigation.

IMPD’s investigation began in February 2017 when Brasher was found in possession of narcotics during a traffic stop. During the course of the investigation, officers and detectives from IMPD conducted multiple undercover purchases of heroin and fentanyl from Brasher.

Brash was sentenced Thursday after a plea deal with prosecutors was accepted in Marion Superior Court, Criminal Division 21. He pleaded guilty to multiple counts of dealing in a narcotic, possession of a narcotic drug, obstruction of justice and resisting law enforcement.