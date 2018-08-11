Drum corps world championship in Indy brings in $11M

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The world’s best drum and bugle corps are marching through Lucas Oil Stadium for the Drum Corps International World Championships.

Twenty-five teams competed Friday in the semifinals for a spot in Saturday’s final round. According to Visit Indy, the event is generating more than $11 million for the local economy.

The teams have been rehearsing throughout the week at high schools across the city. The Denver-based Blue Knights are practicing at Arsenal Tech High School.

“To be on one of these corps now, actually standing on this field right now, is definitely a dream come true,” euphonium player Joshua Bauer said.

More than 1,400 people tried out for the Blue Knights, and Bauer is one of 154 who made the cut. They come from all over the country. Bauer was born in Germany, and he’s spent the past few years playing on the European circuit.

“I think I was like 8 years old when I had a poster above my bed with all the top DCI corps,” Bauer said.

The performers, who range in age from 17 to 21, are living at Arsenal Tech and laying sleeping bags out in the gym this week.

Mark Arnold, executive director of Blue Knights, calls this weekend the “Super Bowl” of the marching arts.

“It’s hard to achieve the level of precision and perfection that you have here unless you have people of the mindset that it’s never good enough,” Arnold said. “That we can always do better.”

The finals are Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets can be purchased at www.dci.org.