Dry and cooler day

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 50s with some clouds around. Should be a fantastic afternoon with highs in the upper 70s with sunshine. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s.

Friday we’ll have a quick hitter that will bring in some scattered shower late in the day with plenty of dry time, too. Highs will cool to the mid 70s.

We have a lovely weekend ahead of us with highs in the upper 70s Saturday with sunshine galore. Slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 80s with a spotty shower later on in the day.

Active next week and hot, with some of the hottest days of the season out ahead of us. Highs will climb to the upper 80s Monday with a spotty rain chance. Highs come Tuesday will soar to the mid 90s with sunshine. We’ll remain in the mid 90s through the later half of the week with rain chances returning Thursday.