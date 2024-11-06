Dry and mild today, rain returns this weekend | Nov 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another mild day expected with above normal temperatures. Some sunshine heading into the afternoon. Dry for today and the next couple of days before more rain moves back into the state for the weekend.

Yesterday we saw the warmest temperature for a presidential election in Indy history. It got to 75 yesterday which is one degree away from a daily high temp record.

TODAY: A mild, dry and cloudy start across much of the state. We even saw a little bit of some patchy fog early. Clouds will decrease later this afternoon. Some peeks of sunshine and temperatures will be above normal. We will see highs into the upper 60s which is about 10 degrees or so above normal for this time of year. The winds will ease up a bit and switch direction out of the north.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy throughout the overnight hours. Tonight if you are heading into downtown Indianapolis to watch the Pacers play the Orlando Magic, it will be dry and mild with temperatures in the lower 60s. Overnight readings fall into the middle 40s. Much cooler temperatures on tap later tonight.

THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies on Thursday with temperatures much closer to normal for this time of year. It will stay mild and dry. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Dry conditions continue on Friday under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures climb into the low end middle 60s. It will be dry for any high school football games you are attending later Friday evening.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Over the weekend we will see a chance for some showers both on Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be into the low and even middle 60s on Saturday. On Sunday temperatures climb in the mid and upper 60s .

Next week it looks like we will start off dry conditions with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 60s on Monday.