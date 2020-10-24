Dry and much cooler weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Unseasonably mild temperatures have moved out, as chilly Fall air settles in for a while.
Today:
High pressure settles in across the area today. Some post frontal stratus clouds will slowly move out by late morning, making for a sunny but cool afternoon. Highs top out in the lower 50s.
Tonight:
Clear and chilly temperatures overnight. Lows fall to the middle and upper 30s.
Sunday:
Should see a good amount of sunshine for most of the day. Some clouds will build by the early evening hours. Highs hit the lower to middle 50s.
8 day forecast:
Next system arrives Monday, bringing widespread chilly rain to the area to open the work week. Rain will gradually wind down by Tuesday morning, with possibly a few snowflakes mixing in before the precipitation wraps up.
Our numbers will remain well below average for the rest of the extended. Our next rain chance returns on Thursday.