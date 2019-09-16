Dry and warm stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Warm and muggy start to Monday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s. Could see an isolated shower this morning with most staying dry and sunny.

Highs Monday will warm to the mid 80 with lots of sunshine. A quiet and dry stretch will ensue for a good portion of the week with lots of sun Tuesday. Highs will lower just a little with most in the lower 80s and slightly more refreshing humidity.

Wednesday will be another dry one with highs slowly climbing to the mid to upper 80s. Highs will continue to climb Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90s with sunshine galore.

A few changes by the end of the week with a spotty shower possible Friday and through the weekend. Highs will remain on the warmer side with most spots warming to the mid 80s.