Dry conditions fade mid next week

TONIGHT

The weather remains clear and calm, with a low around 65 degrees. Winds from the west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph will taper off as the evening progresses, providing a perfect setting for any lingering outdoor activities.

TOMORROW

A delightful sunny day awaits with a high near 90 degrees. Expect light and variable winds throughout the day, adding to the pleasant conditions that invite outdoor leisure.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The skies stay mostly clear with a low dipping to 65 degrees. Light southeast winds at about 5 mph will keep the evening mild.

MONDAY

The start of the week brings heat, with temperatures soaring to a high near 90 degrees under sunny skies. A calm breeze will pick up from the south at around 5 mph in the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT

Conditions begin to shift as there’s a 30 percent chance of late-night showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. Winds will be from the south-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY

Shower chances increase to 50 percent, mainly after 2 p.m. It’ll be mostly cloudy with a high around 85 degrees, and calm winds shifting from the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT

A continued 30 percent chance of showers may affect the area, particularly before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees, and light west winds will become calm by evening.

WEDNESDAY

The pattern of unsettled weather continues with a 50 percent chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, especially after 2 p.m. Look for mostly cloudy skies and a high near 85 degrees. East winds will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Showers are likely, and thunderstorms may roll in, especially before midnight. It will be mostly cloudy with a low around 70 degrees. Northeast winds will be light, generally around 5 mph.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

The trend of warm temperatures continues into the next week. Expect daytime highs consistently in the mid to upper 80s, with nightly lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Rain chances persist early in the week but decrease by next weekend, suggesting clearer skies and drier conditions ahead.