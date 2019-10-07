Dry stretch with lots of sunshine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A grey start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-50s. Clouds will begin to clear allowing for lots of sunshine through the early half of the afternoon! That will help boost temperatures to the lower 70s Monday. Skies will become clear Monday night which will allow temperatures to cool to the mid to upper 40s!

Chilly start Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine will warm us up real nice with most spots in the lower 70s. A dry stretch will continue this week through Thursday. Highs will continue to warm as well with most areas in the upper 70s to near 80 by the end of the week.

Potent system will arrive late Thursday and Friday. Showers and storms will spread in and linger through the day with highs still warming to the upper 70s. Once the system exits the state, high temperatures will cool to the mid-50s with a few lingering showers during the morning showers possible. Otherwise, it’ll be a fall-like weekend with sunshine through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will slowly warm to the lower 60s Sunday afternoon with temperatures still below normal to start next week.