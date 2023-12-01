Dwight Simmons on big laughs and big reads in Indy

Get ready to roll with laughter this weekend as the hilarious Indianapolis comedian Dwight Simmons gears up for not one but three side-splitting shows in Indy.

On December 1-2, he’ll be sharing the stage with Andrea Jin at Helium Comedy Club, promising a double dose of humor you won’t want to miss.

Then, on December 4, he’ll bring his comedic talents to Union Brewing Company in Carmel.

But that’s not all – in addition to tickling funny bones, Dwight Simmons is also making waves as a newly appointed board member at the Kurt Vonnegut Memorial Library.

His involvement extends to the KVML NEA Big Reads events, where you can join in on the literary fun by visiting kvml.org and checking out the events calendar page.

It’s a weekend of big laughs and big reads, all thanks to the multifaceted talent of Dwight Simmons.