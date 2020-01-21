Eagles Theatre to reopen with events showcase

WABASH, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – After a nearly two-year renovation process, the Eagles Theatre in Wabash is slated to re-open in the next few weeks. Leading up to the official opening, the 114-year-old theatre is set to host preview events at the end of February into March.

The four-story facility now touts two theatres: the original Eagles Theatre and the new Ferguson Theatre. The 560-seat Eagles Theatre has updated with a new projection system, sound system and lighting to offer movie showings and live concerts and performances.

The Ferguson Theatre is on the lower level and is a new addition to the building. Officials say the 50-seat movie theater will offer first-run movies and sensory-friendly showings, independent films, student showcases and more.

The renovation also features a restoration of Parkview Ballroom, one of the original rooms of the 1906 construction. The room has been updated to host weddings and other receptions and its historical characteristics have been preserved and accentuated.

To kick off the reopening events, Crystal Gayle will perform at the theatre on Feb. 29. More events such as movie showings and performances will commence through March.

“We’re grateful for the partners and support that have helped us breathe new life into this incredible structure. Our goal is to provide a space where there’s something for everyone, whether it’s entertainment, arts, events or education,” said Tod Minnich, president and chief executive officer of The Honeywell Foundation. “We are proud of what Eagles brings to the region and we can’t wait to share this incredible renovation with our community and beyond.”

