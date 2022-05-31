News

Early morning police pursuit in Greenfield ends in crash

GREENFIELD, Ind (WISH) — A police investigation that began in Anderson, Indiana led to a vehicle pursuit today, resulting in a single vehicle crash in Greenfield, Indiana.

Early this morning, Anderson Police Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle located at a local hotel. The male suspect inside the vehicle allegedly physically resisted officers once they approached the vehicle. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle. One officer was injured at the scene.

Indiana State Police were contacted before the vehicle was located near Apple Street and Morristown Pike in Greenfield. The suspect again fled the scene in the vehicle driving south on Morristown Pike where he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle swerved left, off-road, striking a utility pole, and then collided with several trees. No other vehicles or persons were involved in the crash.

The male suspect was extricated by the Greenfield Fire Department and transported to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.

Indiana State Police Detectives are on scene investigating alongside crash reconstructionists.