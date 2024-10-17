Hamilton County Election Office reporting significant participation thanks to early voters

(THE REPORTER) — Early voting is underway in Hamilton County. Here are some preliminary statistics as of the end of business Wednesday, courtesy of the County Election Office:

14,037 early voters (also called “walk-in absentee”)

More than 19,000 absentee mail ballots requested

Using the number of registered voters in the May 2024 primary, that means approximately 12 percent of Hamilton County’s electorate has either voted early or requested to vote by mail.

There are only 19 days left until Nov. 5, but Elections Administrator Beth Sheller said there is still time to request your mail-in ballot if you choose.

For this year’s general election, your application to vote by mail must be received by the County Election Office in Noblesville (not just postmarked) by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The requirements for receiving a mail-in ballot can be found on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website at this link.

No application is necessary to vote early in person, but don’t forget to bring your photo ID.

For more information about voting in Hamilton County, including where you can vote early, click here