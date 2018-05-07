Early voting numbers up in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday is the last day for early voting for May’s primary and numbers are up significantly in Marion County.

According to the Marion County Election Board in-person early voting is up 45% from this time in 2014 and up 51% from this time in 2010.

4,000 people have already voted in the 2018 primary in Marion County.

Early voting goes until noon on Monday.

If you want to vote early, you don’t need a reason, but you must have a valid photo ID, either issued by the state or federal government.

Your ID must have your photo, your name and an expiration date that must either be current or expired sometime after November 8, 2016, the last general election.

When you get to your early voting location, you’ll be asked to complete an application to vote absentee and then, if approved, will be able to cast your vote.

Election Day for the primary is May 8, 2018. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

