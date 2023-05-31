Earth Day Indiana Festival

Greg Ziesemer, representing Earth Day Indiana, joined us Wednesday morning to discuss the Earth Day Indiana Festival!

The festival is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3. at Garfield Park. The event boasts more than 110 exhibitors, live music performances, food trucks, and a beer garden. It is a family-friendly gathering and admission is free for all attendees.

To make transportation easier and more sustainable, it is recommended to take IndyGo, the local public transportation service, instead of driving downtown.

Whether attendees prefer to walk or bring their bicycles, IndyGo provides convenient options for getting to the festival. Those who choose to bike and use the bus can utilize the Pedal and Park area at Garfield Park, where their bikes will be securely watched for free while they enjoy the festival or other downtown activities. It’s important to note that participants should ensure they return to retrieve their bikes by 5 p.m.

For adults, the festival offers a Beer Garden sponsored by Garfield Park Brewery. Entry to the Beer Garden is restricted to individuals aged 21 and above. Attendees can enjoy a refreshing drink from the official beer sponsor while taking in the festivities.

The Earth Day Indiana Festival at Garfield Park promises a fun-filled day of eco-conscious celebration, with various exhibits, entertainment, and culinary delights to enjoy in a vibrant and sustainable atmosphere.