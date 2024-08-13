East Germantown asks questions about fire coverage

East Germantown, Ind. (WESTERN WAYNE NEWS) — Leaders of two Western Wayne towns have agreed to work together to resolve questions about fire protection service.

East Germantown organized a town hall meeting on Thursday, Aug. 8. Council President Steve Mills led members and residents in asking questions about previous, current and potential future contracts with Cambridge City regarding fire coverage.

East Germantown has begun offering quarterly discussions to help residents understand where their money is going.

East Germantown doesn’t have its own fire department or hydrants, so Cambridge City has had a contract with the town for several years to respond when calls are received.

Cambridge City Volunteer Fire Department began responding to East Germantown after Dublin Fire/EMS withdrew from offering the service.

East Germantown’s current contract is $3,000 for the year.

Cambridge City Clerk-Treasurer Sherry Ervin and councilors Debbie McGinley and Jim McLane attended and said they would get answers. They said they understood their neighbors’ concerns about responsible spending.

For instance, they agreed to find out how many calls CCVFD has responded to in East Germantown, and whether those go beyond fires to include medical emergencies, vehicle accidents or other concerns.

Beyond fires, CCVFD currently is dispatched to accompany Reid EMS on some types of medical runs in Western Wayne and gets no reimbursement.

Cambridge City town leaders said CCVFD needs help covering increasing costs such as fuel, clothing and maintenance for the fire station and vehicles. Volunteers also receive small annual incentive stipends.

Cambridge City also has fire contracts with Jackson Township and Mount Auburn.

McLane said East Germantown pays about $7 per resident, which is about $3 less than Jackson Township pays.

However, East Germantown councilors said their town is part of Jackson Township, so they wonder if they’re being billed twice.

Councilors also said they did some research and believe Cambridge City could bill homeowners’ insurance companies $500 or more per call.

If a future fire contract is needed, Mills said East Germantown is interested in extending it several years to help with budgeting. He said if the price goes beyond $3,000 per year, the town might need to attach a fire protection surcharge on sewer bills.

Gene Kates, who helps East Germantown with inspections, said the town also should consider putting in a well to make water more accessible for fire runs, but that cost was unknown.

If East Germantown doesn’t have fire coverage, “they’re going to put me on a cart with a hose and a helmet,” Clerk-Treasurer Carleene Collins said to laughter.

This story originally appeared in Western Wayne News.