East side apartment fire causes more than $100,000 in damage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to an apartment fire on the city’s east side Monday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the fire occurred at the Jewel Properties Apartments in the 5600 block of East 30th Street just after 11:30 a.m.

After arriving on scene, crews were able to get the fire under control within in 10 minutes.

IFD says there were no injuries. However, one adult was displaced due to the flames.

One apartment was heavily damaged, suffering $110,000 in damage, according to IFD.

IFD has determined that unattended burning incense is the cause of the fire.