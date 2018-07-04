East side fire leads to more than $1 million in damage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews responded to a fire on Massachusetts Avenue which ended with more than $1 million in damage.

The fire occurred in 5900 block of Massachusetts Avenue, to Wells and Peden Trucking just before 7:30 a.m Wednesday.

When crews arrived on scene, they found dump trucks engulfed in flames.

Firefighters reported some explosions, probably from tires or small fuel tanks.

IFD says it took approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say no one was injured.

Seven dump trucks were destroyed or damaged, totaling nearly $1.05 million in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.