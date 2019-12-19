Easterseals expands services to DeKalb and Steuben counties

ANGOLA, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – Fort Wayne-based Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana will begin to provide services to help people with disabilities prepare for, obtain and keep employment in Steuben and DeKalb counties. The organization says it will offer the services next year as part of what it calls a co-location agreement with RISE Inc. in Angola.

As part of the agreement, two current RISE employment services staff members will join the Easterseals Arc team as RISE phases out its vocational rehabilitation program to focus on its residential services and day programs.

Easterseals Arc and RISE say they will work together on the program “to ensure a smooth transition is in place for all clients currently receiving employment services through RISE.”

“We hope that RISE clients will choose to continue their employment efforts with Easterseals Arc, and welcoming RISE staff to our team is one way to help smooth that transition,” said Donna Elbrecht, Easterseals Arc president and chief executive officer. “Our goal is to build on what RISE has accomplished to take employment for people with disabilities to the next level in Steuben and DeKalb counties.”

The services will include skills assessments, job readiness training, work experiences, job placements, on-the-job supports and other services to help ensure that individuals succeed in the workplace.