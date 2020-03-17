Eastside market and community advocate team up to feed kids

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Healthy Harvest Market at Brookside is giving students two free hot meals plus a produce pack while they’re off school for the next few weeks.

The market on 10th and Rural streets opened in December 2019 as part of an effort to make sure people on the city’s east side had access to fresh and healthy foods. The work has now doubled due to the coronavirus.

A well-known community advocate has stepped up to help by offering to deliver meals and connect with people in need on the east side. Derris Ross, the founder of the Ross Foundation, is a regular mentor for kids and young adults on the east side of Indianapolis.

His efforts will allow the market to serve more people quicker, especially because the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines have put restrictions on how many people are physically allowed in the building. Right now, the market is only allowing 10 at a time.

The focus is students but no one in need of a meal during the pandemic will be turned away. If you need food you can call the store directly for deliveries or stop by and pick-up any day between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

To keep the service going for an extended period, the market will likely need more volunteers and donations. You can find out how to help by clicking here .