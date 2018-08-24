Economy, weather, policing can affect violent crime, criminologist says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another violent 24 hours in Indianapolis resulted in four shootings — two of them deadly — by Thursday morning. The shootings pile onto a surge of violence in Indianapolis over the past few days.

At a news conference to discuss recent crime, Mayor Joe Hogsett called criminal activity “extraordinarily random.”

“I guess the only thing you can count on is the random nature of gun violence and criminal activity,” Hogsett said.

But you can count on more than that, according to a criminologist who spoke to News 8.

Jody Sundt, a professor at IUPUI, said the economy, neighborhood disagreements, police strategies and the weather can all impact violent crime.

“It’s incredibly difficult to predict when and where any particular event will happen, when an individual will do something,” Sundt said. “On the other hand, there are some consistent patterns.”

Sundt said New York City police turned around a violent crime rate by targeting high crime areas with problem-solving policing.

Hogsett and IMPD Chief Bryan Roach said they have already been using a similar strategy, referred to by the mayor as “beat” policing.

“The police can respond to the crisis but they really aren’t in any position to do anything about more deep-rooted, longer-term problems like school dropouts or a lack of behavioral health resources we have here in Indiana,” Sundt said.

City leaders said they will start using grant money this September to help four organizations work in neighborhoods to reduce violent crime.

Hogsett has introduced a string of initiatives aimed at improving neighborhood resources, including the hiring of the city’s first Director of Community Violence Reduction.

Roach said Tuesday in an interview with News 8 that police are doing “everything” they can.

Rochelle Anderson, who lost her son to gun violence this year, said city leaders can do more.

“They need to meet all these mothers that are losing their children. They need to come to a group and meet everybody, not just one person,” Anderson said. “Because so many mothers are out there hurt. And we’re really hurt. If you ain’t never lost no child, you know no pain.”

Sundt said some researchers have found that weather can affect crime. She said more people are out in nicer weather, increasing the opportunities for people to get into trouble.

She said she feels people “overestimate” how much police can do to reduce violent crime stats.

“When we look more in detail at why people engage in violence, the problems really start early in childhood and they can be exacerbated through later childhood and into young adulthood,” Sundt said.