10 finalists announced for 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Educators from Marion County’s Wayne Township and Pike Township school districts are among 10 finalists for 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year.

The award has been given for more than 60 years. An Indiana Department of Education webpage says the award “works to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state.”

Teachers are nominated for the honor. A news release from the department said, “Finalists are selected from these nominees by a committee made up of former Teachers of the Year, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.”

Here are the finalists:

The winner will be chosen sometime in the fall. Franklin Community High School educator Eric Jenkins was Indiana’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.

Statement