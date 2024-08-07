10 finalists announced for 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Educators from Marion County’s Wayne Township and Pike Township school districts are among 10 finalists for 2025 Indiana Teacher of the Year.
The award has been given for more than 60 years. An Indiana Department of Education webpage says the award “works to inspire, rejuvenate, and celebrate the teaching profession by recognizing outstanding teachers from across the state.”
Teachers are nominated for the honor. A news release from the department said, “Finalists are selected from these nominees by a committee made up of former Teachers of the Year, IDOE staff, educational organization leaders, business and community leaders and representatives from higher education.”
Here are the finalists:
- Justin Allison, Metropolitan School District of Wayne Township.
- Dayna Cade, Plainfield Community School Corp.
- Chet Dixon, Mooresville Consolidated School Corp.
- Molly Fountain, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp.
- Chelsea Haneline, Huntington County Community School Corp.
- Ellie Minoque, Tippecanoe School Corp.
- Graciela Miranda, Metropolitan School District of Pike Township.
- Nicole Schadek, Purdue Polytechnic High School in Indianapolis.
- Susan Marie Shell, Michigan City Area Schools.
- Shelly Swain, Richmond Community Schools.
The winner will be chosen sometime in the fall. Franklin Community High School educator Eric Jenkins was Indiana’s 2024 Teacher of the Year.
Statement
“We have over 65,000 teachers in Indiana who work day in and day out to teach and support our students, so to be named a top 10 teacher is really a remarkable feat. In classrooms across our state, teachers are working to prepare students with the knowledge, skills and experiences they need to reach their full potential. The Indiana Teacher of the Year program is just one way we must continue to show our appreciation and shine a spotlight on the significant impact of our state’s top teachers. Please join me in congratulating our top 10 finalists and taking a moment to thank a teacher who has impacted you.”
Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner