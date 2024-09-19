16 IPS high school football players become published authors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Several Indianapolis high school football players are now published authors thanks to a program led by a former player.

The sixteen players were taught by Tevin Studdard, who played football at Crispus Attucks and now leads Lead Entrepreneurship and Dreams, or LEAD. The players are enrolled in three different area high schools.

The program began a few months ago when Studdard began walking the players through the specifics of constructing a book over the course of a few writing sessions.

Each player chose the topic of their book and the title.

“Some of them talk about their lives,” Studdard said. “They cover different situations in which they’ve overcome adversity or want to inspire other people.”

Studdard said he encouraged his students to explore a topic meaningful to them and would reflect the type of leader they want to be.

Crispus Attucks junior Corshawn Sartin’s book detailed his experience witnessing violence and alcoholism throughout his childhood.

“My dad had a drinking problem and it caused a disease, and he died,” Sartin said. “So he really never got to see me play football.”

Corshawn said he was hesitant at first to write about a topic so personal to him.

After thinking on it, he decided it was his chance to pen a different life story for himself.

“Adversity,” Sartin said. “I’ve been through a lot of adversity throughout my life, so it’s kind of, this is going to motivate kids to never stop chasing their dreams.”

Studdard said Sartin’s book covers exactly what he envisioned for the players in his program.

He also said he hopes the program teaches his students tangible life skills.

“We’re more than football,” Studdard said. “Yes, we do football. Yes, we’re good at it, great athletes, but we want to set these kids up for life after sports.”

For Arsenal Tech senior Kurtland Moore, the program did just that.

“I love writing,” Moore said. “It’s a getaway. I write every day. It felt good to put something on paper and have a great person, like Mr. Tevin Studdard, to help me get this published.”

Writing isn’t the only life skill the players are walking away with.

Studdard said Chase Bank plans to set up individual accounts for each player to help them manage the money they make from sales.

To see a full list of authors and to buy their books, click here.