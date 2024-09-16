2 juveniles arrested after making threats against different central Indiana schools

Parkside Elementary School in Columbus, Indiana. Two juveniles, including an 11-year-old girl, were arrested after they made shooting threats against different central Indiana schools, including in the Bartholomew Consolidated School Corporation and schools in Lafayette. (Provided Photo/BCSC)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two children, including an 11-year-old girl, were arrested on Sunday after the two made threats against various schools in central Indiana.

Both juveniles were arrested Sunday, according to releases made by the Lafayette and Columbus police departments.

Columbus police say a school shooting threat against Parkside Elementary School was reported Friday night. They did not say where the threat was made, but investigators determined the threat was “not credible” as the suspect didn’t have access to firearms.

Columbus officials later said on Sunday that a juvenile female was arrested and taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Services Center on preliminary charges of intimidation and false informing.

A spokesperson with Columbus PD told News 8 on Monday the girl was 11 years old.

The threats in Lafayette were reported on Sunday. The Lafayette Police Department says the threats involved possible shootings at Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Junior High School.

During their investigation, Lafayette police identified a 14-year-old boy as a suspect and took him into custody.

He faces preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to commit theft of a firearm, conspiracy to commit auto theft, and dangerous possession of a firearm.

Both departments did not say if the two children attended the schools they threatened, but say the students will not be attending school during the investigation and believe there is no active threat to the communities.

Lafayette and Columbus authorities say they will continue to work closely with their respective school districts and other law enforcement agencies to increase security and create safe environments for students and staff.