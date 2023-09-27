3 Indiana universities make Top 100 in Wall Street Journal/College Pulse rankings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some colleges and universities in Indiana fared better than others in the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings.

Indiana had three schools in the Top 100: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology at 17th, the University of Notre Dame at 32nd, and DePauw University at 92nd.

Other notable Indiana schools came in lower: Purdue University at 115th, Indiana University at 154th, and Butler University at 165th.

For the 2024 rankings, the news outlet and the San Francisco-based marketing firm evaluated 400 private and public universities.

DePauw President Lori White noted Wednesday that its students get one-on-one resources to succeed because it is a smaller school, with 1,752 students reported in fall 2022. “We focus primarily on teaching and that also means each of our students is well connected with a faculty mentor.”

White said the university also works to improve the learning environment with new programs, “ensuring that students graduate from DePauw with good critical thinking skills, communication skills, outstanding writing skills.”

Purdue University noted other national rankings do not line up with this one.

“We look at an aggregate of multiple national rankings, such as US News, QS, American Caldwell, Times Higher Ed an even the National Academy of Inventors, which collectively cover dozens of metrics on student educational experience, fundamental research and more.” When combined, these give a balanced assessment across multiple aspects of our university. Purdue University spokesperson

U.S. News and World Report put Purdue in the 43rd spot.

Purdue also ranked well in terms of research.

News 8 reached out to other universities in the Best Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. rankings, but they either declined to comment or did not respond Wednesday.