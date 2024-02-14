6th Greek organization at IU put on cease-and-desist

An undated, early spring campus scene at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. (Don and Melinda Crawford/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Another Greek organization at Indiana University has been placed on cease-and-desist, the third this semester, the university reports.

Tau Epsilon Phi was put on cease-and-desist from all activities Thursday, the university reports. Beta Sigma Psi had been given the same status Feb. 5, and Alpha Kappa Psi on Jan. 30.

Three additional fraternities are currently on cease-and desist. Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Kappa Alpha Psi were both suspended from all activities in October due to hazing. Kappa Sigma was suspended from all activities in August for violations regarding alcohol, endangering others, and hazing.

The Indiana University website on Wednesday also listed 10 organizations on suspension: Acacia Fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Alpha Tau Omega, Delta Chi, Delta Delta Delta, Delta Sigma Phi, Delta Upsilon, Phi Kappa Tau, Phi Kappa Sigma, and Tau Kappa Epsilon.

