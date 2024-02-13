7th-grader wins 3rd consecutive IPS spelling bee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A seventh-grader on Tuesday won the Indianapolis Public School spelling bee for the third year in a row, the district says.

Hamsini Janga is a student at Benjamin Harrison Center For Inquiry School 2. That’s off St. Clair Street just west of North East Street in the Mass Ave Cultural District of downtown Indianapolis.

Eighteen schools had participants in the bee at Arsenal Technical High School, said a news release from Marc Ransford, the IPS media relations coordinator. Winners of the top three spots received trophies and prizes. The release did not name the other top winners, or the winning word in the spelling bee.

Janga will move ahead to a regional spelling bee March 17 at IUPUI.