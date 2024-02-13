Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

7th-grader wins 3rd consecutive IPS spelling bee

Hamsini Janga (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Public Schools)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A seventh-grader on Tuesday won the Indianapolis Public School spelling bee for the third year in a row, the district says.

Hamsini Janga is a student at Benjamin Harrison Center For Inquiry School 2. That’s off St. Clair Street just west of North East Street in the Mass Ave Cultural District of downtown Indianapolis.

Eighteen schools had participants in the bee at Arsenal Technical High School, said a news release from Marc Ransford, the IPS media relations coordinator. Winners of the top three spots received trophies and prizes. The release did not name the other top winners, or the winning word in the spelling bee.

Janga will move ahead to a regional spelling bee March 17 at IUPUI.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Looking for action during NBA...
Local News /
Work set to start on...
Local News /
George Thorogood show set for...
Entertainment /
Biden accuses Trump of bowing...
Political News /
Santana, Counting Crows to be...
Entertainment /
Celebrating Black History: McArthur Conservatory
Celebrating Black History /
Butler to host major basketball...
College Basketball /
Pearl Jam announces rescheduled date...
Local News /