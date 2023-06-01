Adult high school coming to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new high school is coming to Indianapolis but exclusively for adults.

The Excel Center adult high school will be located on the southeast side at the Paul I. Miller School 114. That’s near Emerson Avenue and Raymond Street.

The school will expand educational options for adults and those who’ve been in the justice system.

Students will earn a GED, college credits, and certifications.

“Far too many in our city encounter barriers when seeking to complete a high school diploma as adults. And that is especially true for those neighbors who are seeking to re-enter life after incarceration,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

The school is free for adults and plans to open later this year.