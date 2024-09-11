After-school program teaches Indianapolis students about the music industry

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An after-school program is giving Indianapolis students a chance to learn about the music industry.

Sound Labs is a collaboration between Adidas, Bigger Than Sneakers, and Mellow Sound Academy. The partnership kicked off in February 2024.

Natalie Morean with Sound Labs says the collaboration with Adidas allowed them to get ahold of the equipment they needed to start a program in Indy.

“We were able to collaborate with Adidas on Sound Labs programming for Indianapolis youth (and) to get connected to producers and beat-making equipment. To continue to momentum, Adidas is continuing this program in Indianapolis,” she said.

This program is held at participating schools in the Indianapolis community and will meet every week. The goal is to provide students with the necessary tools to learn about music production, while working with peers on collaborative projects and networking.

Devante “Boogie” Moore with Sound Labs says his experience with music during high school helped him learn music production and how to apply it in multiple fields.

“In high school, I was able to be in music programs,” Moore said. “I did band, I did a program called interactive media where I was able to learn music production and how I can use that in different fields, like YouTube and social media and video games.”

Moore, an Indianapolis native, says it’s important to give back to the community.

“I’m hoping to help students expand on that and make their dreams and passion in music go further than what they think and make something out of it like we’re doing here now,” Moore said.

Moore says the program will provide students with equipment, including a laptop with all the necessary programming already installed.

“It feels really good to be able to do what you love and to just give back. It doesn’t feel like a job at all. It feels like you’re just having fun and being able to put your passion into the youth and see them spark their ideas,” Moore said.

For more information, reach out to Mellow Sounds Academy.

