Apply to these Indiana colleges for free Sept. 23-27

Students can apply to IU Indianapolis and other Indiana colleges for free from Sept. 23-27 during the state’s College Application Week. (WISH Photo)
by: Claire Rafford, Mirror Indy
INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Students can apply to IU Indianapolis and other Indiana colleges for free from Sept. 23-27 during the state’s College Application Week.

If you’re interested in applying to IU Indianapolis, you should use the code “INCOLLGO” on the application to waive the $65 application fee.

Other colleges waiving application fees include Indiana State University, Purdue University Fort Wayne and University of Southern Indiana. For a full list, visit Learn More Indiana’s website.

Get help with your college application

If you’re looking at your college application and feeling overwhelmed, this worksheet from Learn More Indiana provides a guide and some tips. 

You can also find more resources on the website, including a School Finder tool that categorizes and compares college programs across Indiana.

Claire Rafford covers higher education for Mirror Indy in partnership with Open Campus. Contact Claire at claire.rafford@mirrorindy.org or on social media @clairerafford.

