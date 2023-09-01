Avon Academy dismisses classes early after student found with gun

The Avon Schools Administration Center, shown in June 2022 at 7203 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, Indiana, also houses the Avon Academy. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Afternoon classes were canceled Friday at Avon Academy after a student was found with a handgun on campus, school officials say.

On Friday morning, a student at Avon Academy notified an employee that another student brought a handgun to school. School officials immediately responded and assisted the Avon School Police Department and found the student did have a gun.

Avon Schools Corporation told News 8 that all students and staff were safe and classes were being held while police were on the scene.

At 10:30 a.m., students and staff were released from the classroom hold and met with school counselors before going home.

“The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority here in Avon Schools. We regularly tell our students and staff that if they see something they should say something to a trusted adult. We are incredibly proud of the student who heeded that advice this morning.” Kevin Carr, Communications Coordinator for Avon Schools Corperation

Avon Academy is a program serving 60 high school students from grades 10-12 that meets at the Avon Schools Administration Center.