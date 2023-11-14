Avon High School wins 2023 Grand National Championships

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, Avon High School students woke up with some thrilling news.

The school’s marching band has won the 2023 Grand National Championships.

The smiles of band students at Avon High School lit up the classroom as they watched their teacher walk in with the coveted Bands of America eagle trophy.

Jasmine Tincher, a student, said, “It was very surreal definitely because I’ve been working for this since my freshman year. All of us have. So, just to finally like get to that top place it’s been really incredible.”

On Saturday, more than 90 bands from across the country were swept by Avon’s Marching Black and Gold at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Bands of America Grand National Championships.

The band’s director, Matt Harloff, said that he was “honored more than anything to just be on this incredible team of staff members, designers, and being a part of some incredible students. It’s probably more honor than anything else.”

It’s their fourth Grand National Championship title.

For Tincher, who is a drum major, the tile was a dream come true. Tincher says it took countless hours of practice. “It’s just a lot of blood, sweat and tears, everyone like just putting their best foot forward every single day.”

All of the excitement was leading up to the band’s participation in next year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Harloff says the students have a lot of work ahead of them. They say about 280 students will participate in the annual parade in New York City after hours of practice and a lot of fundraising.

“I remember the first time I went to New York City, and it happens to be the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. You go to one of the biggest most powerful cities in the world and you never forget the first time you’re there, so we’re really looking forward to that,” Harloff said.